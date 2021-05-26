First National Bank Alaska to Issue Dividend of $12.80 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

FBAK stock opened at $239.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.51. The company has a market cap of $759.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.34. First National Bank Alaska has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.