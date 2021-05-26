First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AG. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AG opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

