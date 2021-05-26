First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 983 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.01. 24,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,742. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

