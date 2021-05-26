First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.98. The company had a trading volume of 156,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

