First Long Island Investors LLC Buys Shares of 604,647 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 604,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,443,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 393,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.