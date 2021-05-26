First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.96

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and traded as high as $35.02. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 16,685 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $330.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

