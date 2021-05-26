Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FRMUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRMUF remained flat at $$5.70 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

