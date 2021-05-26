FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 550.1% against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $1.05 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00078921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.04 or 0.00953812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.76 or 0.09818672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00091263 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.