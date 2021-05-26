Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.47

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $32.25. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 55,542 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

