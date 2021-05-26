Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.