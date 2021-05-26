Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,403 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $47.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

