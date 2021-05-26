Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $251.71 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

