Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.58 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

