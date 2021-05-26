Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 294,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.