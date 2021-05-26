Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Yandex by 21.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,246,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 222,655 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 46.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Yandex by 34.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.