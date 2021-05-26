Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,751,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,785 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,009,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 7,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

