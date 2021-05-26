Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61.

