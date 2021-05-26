Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 77,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 756,776 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,036,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

