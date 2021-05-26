Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells $12,533.35 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $12,533.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,978.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FHI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,404. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

