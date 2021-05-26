Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.72 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

FSLY traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. 120,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. Fastly has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,597 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,776 shares of company stock worth $12,259,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

