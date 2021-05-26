Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

