Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is GSA Capital Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 485.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 0.9% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $514,600,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $153,758,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE FTCH traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 151,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

