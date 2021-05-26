FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

NYSE FDS opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.26. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $279.01 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.