Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.94

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.94 and last traded at $123.84, with a volume of 6613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.