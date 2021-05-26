eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in eXp World were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $45,346,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after buying an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in eXp World by 347.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 135,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 104,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,954,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,114,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,389,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.