Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $131.49 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $131.49 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00376559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00869887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,296,564 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,725,484 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

