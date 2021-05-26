Everest Price Tops $0.41 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Everest has a total market cap of $48.20 million and $1.72 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00353071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00188418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00845846 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032721 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

