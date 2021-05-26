Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.