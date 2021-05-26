Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBN. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
