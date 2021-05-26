Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBN. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

