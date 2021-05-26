Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.16. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

