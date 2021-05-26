Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Shares of ESEA opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.