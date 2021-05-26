Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ERM opened at GBX 1,018 ($13.30) on Wednesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12-month low of GBX 703 ($9.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 984.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 998.01.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.