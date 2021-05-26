Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.72 and last traded at $74.72. Approximately 1,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 103,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,268. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

