Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.60.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $292.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

