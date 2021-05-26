Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Essent Group stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. Essent Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

