Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 11641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBKDY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

