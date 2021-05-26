Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$27.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.70.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.55 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

