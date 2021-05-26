Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.70.

TSE ERO opened at C$26.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.55 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

