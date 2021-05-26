Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.