Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

SWN stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

