Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Minera Alamos Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minera Alamos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minera Alamos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

MAI opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.68. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$303.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

