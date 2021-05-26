Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

