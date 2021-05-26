Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

FL opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

