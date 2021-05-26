Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Copart, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. Copart has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

