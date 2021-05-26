Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

YAMHF opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

