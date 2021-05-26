EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. 21,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

