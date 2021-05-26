EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,841. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.92 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day moving average is $245.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

