EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock remained flat at $$51.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,861. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

