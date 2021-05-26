EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

