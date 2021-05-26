Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $65,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RBLX opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

